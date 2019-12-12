Qualitest Acquires AI and Machine Learning Company AlgoTrace to Expand Its Offering

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest, the world's largest software testing and quality assurance company, has acquired AI and machine learning company AlgoTrace for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition marks the first step of Qualitest's growth strategy following an investment from Bridgepoint earlier this year.

The acquisition will allow Qualitest to radically expand the number of AI-powered testing solutions available to clients, as well as develop its capabilities in assisting companies test and launch new AI-powered solutions with greater confidence and speed. As software grows in complexity and the pressure to launch faster and more frequently increases, according to Gartner, companies that do not use AI to enhance their Quality Assurance will be at a significant disadvantage.

AlgoTrace's machine learning tools help brands answer business critical questions as they launch new software: what, where, when, and how to test and in what order to ensure consistently high quality. With multiple clients already using Qualitest's suite of AI-testing tools, this expansion of capabilities creates opportunities not only for new Qualitest clients, but also allows for the growth of existing relationships with current customers around the world.

Qualitest began working with the AlgoTrace team more than a year ago, with AlgoTrace's AI platform powering Qualitest's market-leading test predictor tool, which applies pioneering autonomous AI capabilities and predictive modeling to unstructured data without the need for code or complex interfaces. Following multiple successful joint projects, the teams saw that, together, they would be able to apply AlgoTrace's powerful prediction engine in a variety of ways across the software development lifecycle to improve quality and speed to market.

Qualitest's AI-testing solutions have two main features focused on increasing confidence and assurance. First, to assist and enhance quality assurance efforts - giving brands, in a more rapid fashion, high levels of confidence that software releases will go smoothly. Second, helping companies who are using AI in their own offerings to have a higher level of confidence that their AI algorithms are generating correct, unbiased results.

Ron Ritter, CEO at AlgoTrace, said: "We are thrilled to be joining with Qualitest. Following successful implementations with the company in the past, we have complete faith that we will help Qualitest change the testing paradigm forever - enhancing their quality engineering with machine learning. While there is a lot of hype surrounding AI, we're deploying real, hard-nosed and practical tools that significantly change the rules."

Norm Merritt, CEO of Qualitest, said: "Applying AI to quality engineering is a perfect fit. Just as software becomes increasingly complex, the companies producing it are under competitive pressure to increase the speed and frequency of their rollouts. AI is the only way companies can scale software testing and quality engineering and the AlgoTrace team have shown that they understand this. In our view, companies that do not use AI to improve quality will be at a significant disadvantage."

Aviram Shotten, Chief Knowledge and Innovation Officer at Qualitest, said: "Ron and his team are just the kind of innovators we love: smart, customer-obsessed and attacking a big market problem with cutting edge technology. This acquisition will not only help us accelerate AI adoption within quality engineering by providing a holistic solution to our clients, it provides an avenue for our teams to access AlgoTrace's unique expertise to build new models, tools and solutions to improve how technology is developed, tested and deployed."

About Qualitest

Qualitest is the world's largest independent managed services provider of quality assurance and testing solutions. As a strategic partner, Qualitest helps brands move beyond functional testing to adopt new innovations such as automation, AI, and crowd-sourced UX testing. It leverages its domain expertise across industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, retail, consumer goods, technology, gaming, telecom, among others. Qualitest's global service delivery platform includes the United States, Israel, UK, India and Romania. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

About AlgoTrace

AlgoTrace was founded in 2016 as a data science company that focuses on building automated machine learning tools. It builds the tools data analysts and data scientists need to simplify and accelerate prediction modelling processes. Its software tool helps organizations to take the right decisions based on clear inputs that are based on facts and patterns discovered by our prediction engine. Its mission is to empower data scientists and analysts to create accurate and stable prediction models faster than ever.