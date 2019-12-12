Tectonic Gold Plc - Sale of Holding inTirupati Graphite Plc

12 December 2019

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

SALE OF HOLDING IN TIRUPATI GRAPHITE PLC

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce the sale of its interest in Tirupati Graphite Plc ("Tirupati") for a consideration of £86,844.

Tectonic Gold's predecessor, StratMin Global Resources Plc, made a seed investment of US$40,000 in Tirupati in 2016 to initiate a graphite project in Madagascar with historic joint venture partner, Tirupati Graphite Pvt. Ltd. India. With progress in this investment creating liquidity in the equity, Tectonic has divested the holding to focus on its Australian and South African projects.

About Tectonic Gold:

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in the New England Orogen in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia's two largest gold production companies, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.