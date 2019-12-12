According to a new study by Finland's LUT University, solar PV consumes between 2% and 15% of the water that coal and nuclear power plants use to produce just 1 MWh of output; for wind, this percentage ranges from 0.1% to 14%. Under the researchers' best policy scenario, water consumption could be reduced by 75.1% by 2030, compared to 2015 levels.A global energy system based on a 100% share of renewable energy would be cleaner, cheaper and better equipped to fight climate change, but it would also help reduce water consumption from conventional power generation by more than 95%. This is the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...