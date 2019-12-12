Garrett Communications Agency, LLC: Garrett Communications Agency Offers Full-Spectrum Branding Solutions

Garrett Communications Agency, LLC, a full-spectrum communications agency based in New Orleans, LA, USA, recently announced that it is now offering complete branding solutions to businesses of all sizes

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / Garrett Communications Agency, LLC, a full-spectrum communications agency, recently announced that they have added branding solutions to their list of services. The New Orleans based company now offers comprehensive branding solutions to companies small and big, aside from providing a full range of communications services, including but not limited to art direction and consultancy, public relations campaigns, digital marketing, social marketing, event management, and marketing services.

Kendra Garrett, one of the co-founders and current CEO of the company, said in a recent interview that their branding solutions are technology-driven. She also asserted that their full-spectrum branding solutions are at least 70% more effective than email and magazine-based branding.

"We understand the elements of brand alignment and rebranding, and we devise strategic branding frameworks and narratives that are all grounded in both quantitative and qualitative research," said Kendra during a recent press conference.

"We create the ideal market position and human viewpoint for every brand we encounter." Clients may avail of our specialized services a la carte or take a pick to achieve their specific branding and marketing goals. We have been serving different industry segments, niches and verticals, and top brands. With our newly launched full-spectrum branding solutions, clients can expect a simple and creative approach steeped in strategic and rigorous planning", added Kendra during the press conference.

The communications agency, which has offices in Maryland, Washington DC, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Virginia, brings fifteen years of combined experience to the table. Having served top brands across multiple industries, the company now aims to leave behind a legacy by helping businesses develop their own brand identities.

Kendra Garrett, during a recent interview with the press, said that the company aims to offer scalable branding and marketing solutions to growth-oriented businesses that are trying to engage the market with their innovative new products and services and to contribute to their broad-spectrum growth.

