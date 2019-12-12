Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Headed for Growth as Aircraft Safety Becomes a Primary Concern | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by the experts; the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market is estimated to reach US$ 4.23 billion by 2020. The operation of the air traffic control (ATC) denotes the service delivered by ground-based workforces and the directors, by means of communications machineries and computers to help them to direct the aircrafts. The ground control staff with the help of air traffic control (ATC) equipment, offer help and communicate permissions and information to the pilots of airliners. The staff of the ATC interconnects with the airplane by means of radio signals and a fixed frequency and paths those airplanes by means of radars within the allocated territory.

The air traffic control (ATC) equipment utilized in the sector of aviation is primarily for safety drives and well-organized procedures. These equipment are required for upholding systematized movement of air traffic and evade any sort of pointless bottleneck of the traffic. These equipment perform a major role in avoiding collision, for the duration of flight of aircraft together with the purposes of surveillance and navigation. air traffic control (ATC) equipment is utilized for the administration of safe and active landings and take-off of the airplanes and the ground control at the airport.

The air traffic control (ATC) equipment associated with the procedure of air traffic control comprises a great diversity of computers and apparatuses. They assist in all the functionalities starting from scrutinizing and storage of the data to investigation and communication. To fulfil these functions and provide the necessary outcomes professionally, it is necessary that the equipment must be of uppermost ranking.

Augmented movements of the airplane along with the increasing traffic of freight and passenger have caused in the erection of new-fangled airports and renovation of the present ones to streamline them and upsurge their capability. The expansion and modernization of airport necessitates the setting out of air traffic control (ATC) equipment and its associate arrangements, this is likely to increase the development of the ATC equipment industry. Replacement of outdated air traffic control systems is unmanageable because the disruption of air traffic control is not practical.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market" Report 2020.

Drivers:

The removal of the old air traffic control (ATC) equipment from the service is a slow but sure procedure, wherein freshly set up arrangements are functioned corresponding with the previous one. Necessities of greater safety in aircraft and technical progressions in mechanisms are likely to boost the demand for air traffic control (ATC) equipment. The developments in the microelectronics has delivered openings for the growth of the air traffic control equipment market and is likely to be an important development field during the period of forecast. Progressions in the proficiencies of data-processing have confirmed modification of information to encounter numerous computational necessities.

Restraints:

Greater price of maintenance and the procurement of air traffic control (ATC) equipment are likely to hinder development of the air traffic control (ATC) equipment industry. Absence of proficiency and well-organized processes at top hours is likely to stance a test to the development of the market.

Classification:

The global ATC equipment market can be classified by Application, Type of Product, and Region. By Application it can be classified as Military Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Private Aircraft. By Type of Product, it can be classified as Surveillance Equipment, Communications Equipment, and Navigation Equipment.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global air traffic control equipment industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for air traffic control (ATC) equipment market are BAE Systems Plc., Harris Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Company, Cob ham Plc, Indra Sistema's SA, NavAero Inc., Thales Group, Sea ridge Technologies Inc., Aeronav Group, Intel can Techno systems, and Aquila. Additional notable companies are Glarun, Jezetek, Kongsberg Gallium, Aeronav Group, Telephonics Corp., Sierra Nevada Corporation, Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation, LEMZ, Wise soft, Warren-Knight, Siqura B. V., Frequentis AG, and Cob ham Plc.

Browse 105 page research report with TOC on "Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/air-traffic-control-atc-equipment-market

Market Segment:

Air Traffic Control Equipment Product Outlook (USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

Communications Equipment



Navigation Equipment



Surveillance Equipment

Air Traffic Control Equipment Application Outlook (USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

Commercial Aircraft



Private Aircraft



Military Aircraft

Air Traffic Control Equipment Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



RoW

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Structured Cabling Market

Hybrid Fiber Optic Connectors Market

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/