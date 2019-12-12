Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Worth $8.6 Billion by 2024- Exclusive Market Report by M&M

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product (Filter, Systems), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE, PCTE), Application (Final Product (Sterile), Raw Material (Bioburden), Cell Separation, Air) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is valued at an estimated USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255408031

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the growth of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for single-use technologies, and the advancements in nanofiltration techniques.

Filters segment accounted for the largest share of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by product, in 2018

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into filters, systems, and accessories. Filters formed the largest product segment in this market owing to the high and growing use of different types of membrane filters for various filtration applications in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market"

130 - Tables

34 - Figures

145 - Pages

Final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, by application, in 2018

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification. Final product processing was the largest application segment in the market in 2018. The increasing production of generics, rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and the increasing adoption of membrane filters in protein purification, sterile filtration, and viral clearance processes are the major factors driving the growth of this application segment.

Get 10% Customization Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=255408031

In 2018, North America was the largest regional market for pharmaceutical membrane filtration

The global market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America was the largest market for pharmaceutical membrane filtration, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to several factors, such as the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the region and the significant spending on research and development activities in the US.

The major companies operating in the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market include Merck Millipore (Germany), Danaher (US) and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=255408031

Browse Related Reports:

Hollow Fiber Filtration Market by Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Material (Polymer, Ceramic), Application (Harvest & Clarification, Concentration, Perfusion), End User (Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, CRO, CMO) - Global Forecast to 2023

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Product (Cassettes, Cartridges), Membrane Material (Polyethersulfone, Regenerated Cellulose), Technology (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration), Pore Size (Ultrafilters), Application (Bioprocess) - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg