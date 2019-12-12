Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.12.2019 | 11:46
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jabir Meets MSF Delegation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) Supervisor-General Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jabir welcomed a delegation from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) at program headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday. The guests were briefed on Saudi development efforts in Yemen.

SDRPY Communications Director Abdullah Kadasa (L), Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and SDRPY Supervisor-General Mohammed Al Jabir (C), and SDRPY Projects and Studies Director Eng. Hassan Alattas (R) explain Saudi development projects and initiatives in Yemen to MSF representatives in Riyadh (11 December 2019)

The MSF delegation included International Representative in the Middle East Antoine Bieler; Deputy Middle East Program Manager and Yemen Project Officer Caroline Seguin; and Yemen Program Manager Charles Gaudry.

The staff of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen gave an introductory presentation of SDRPY projects and initiatives in Yemen. During the meeting, a number of issues of common concern were discussed in addition to ways of enhancing cooperation between the SDRPY and the organization.

From left: MSF Yemen Program Manager Charles Gaudry, MSF International Representative in the Middle East Antoine Bieler and Yemen Project Officer Caroline Seguin with representatives of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) at program headquarters in Riyadh (11 December 2019)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044146/Image_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044147/Image_1.jpg

© 2019 PR Newswire