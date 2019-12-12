MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC and Cannabis Nanosciences File 5th Cannabinoid Delivery Patent - Novel, Undetectable Infusion for Foods and Beverages

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a science forward company developing unique hemp and cannabinoid infusion technologies, today announces the filing of a patent on a new hemp extract and cannabinoid delivery system for food and beverages. The technology enables formulators to utilize very small amounts of extracts in order to produce similar or superior results compared to other infusions. As the Company recently announced, independent testing laboratories confirm when used as directed, Hemp You Can Feel™ is undetectable in industry standard testing protocols. MCTC plans to market products based on the novel infusions under its Hemp You Can Feel™ brand and to license the technology were appropriate.

"We have produced some spectacular results and test data on this new technology and we are in discussions with several companies that are planning product introductions based on Hemp You Can Feel™ technology," commented Chief Executive Officer, Arman Tabatabaei. "This marks our 5th patent with several more expected over the short term. We have already begun development to create polymeric nanoparticles of this material, which we believe could represent an additional industry breakthrough. In addition, we are in the process of developing our THC-V and CBN nanoparticle creation protocols."

The technology for which the Company is seeking intellectual property protection is based on hemp extracts, but does not use chemical surfactants or stabilizers, which are typically added to most hemp beverages and food infusions. Additionally, the process occurs at room temperature, utilizes no artificial colors, dyes, or preservatives and most importantly, there is no cannabis taste.

The Company has recently filed four other patents on hemp extract technologies and delivery systems. MCTC is currently working with patent counsel to protect several other internally developed technologies. Additionally, as previously announced, the Company plans to continue other areas of delivery systems research including its programs pertaining to polymeric nanoparticles and nanofibers. The technologies being announced today are non-nanoparticle based.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

