NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 11 December 2019 were: 614.38p Capital only 620.65p Including current year income 614.38p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 620.65p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 140,000 ordinary shares on 09th December 2019, the Company has 74,515,326 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 6,015,000 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.