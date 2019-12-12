Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 11-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.55p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.73p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---