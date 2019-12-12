Clear Leisure Plc - Launch of ForCrowd Crowdfunding Platform

12 December 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Launch of ForCrowd Crowdfunding Platform

The Board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to announce that ForCrowd srl (ForCrowd) has today officially launched its crowdfunding platform on www.forcrowd.com. This was in keeping with the company's development roadmap and Clear Leisure looks forward with confidence to the next milestone achievement.

The website is currently only available in Italian, whilst the English version will soon be available.

-ends-

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of the management is two-fold: to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes and to seek technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk