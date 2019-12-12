

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production declined in October, driven by a decline in energy sector, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent compared to the previous month as energy production declined 4.1 percent.



Manufacturing, and mining and quarrying production decreased by 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, the working-day adjusted industrial production dropped 7.7 percent in October.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 4.3 percent monthly in October and declined 4.5 percent from a year ago.



