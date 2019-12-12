

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound dropped against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The pound weakened to 1.3151 against the greenback and 142.91 against the yen, from its early near a 9-month high of 1.3230 and a 2-day high of 143.64, respectively.



The pound slipped to a 6-day low of 0.8463 against the euro, off an early high of 0.8420.



The U.K. currency reversed from an early high of 1.2994 against the franc, falling to 1.2922.



The next likely support for the pound is seen around 1.30 against the greenback, 139.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro and 1.27 against the franc.



