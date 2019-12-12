

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate rose at a faster rate in November, figures from Statistics Sweden said on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 6.8 percent in November from 6.0 percent in both October and September. In August, the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 377,600 in November from 329,600 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applied to the 15 to 24 age group, increased to 17.9 percent in November from 17.4 percent in the prior month.



The number of employed persons remained stable at 68.3 percent in November.



