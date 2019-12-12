Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) Yield Growth is pleased to announce that manufacturing is complete on 5 SKU's of the Wright & Well THC and CBD product line. The products are expected to be available in retailers in Oregon in January 2020, capitalizing on the incredible opportunity presented by the U.S. market.





A Statista forecast estimates a marijuana sales value of approximately 1 billion U.S. dollars annually in Oregon by 2023.

Wright & Well, an Ayurveda-inspired collection of THC and CBD infused topicals and edibles, are uniquely formulated to help people move freely and live a thriving life. Using the highest-quality Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Root Oil, crafted through an exclusive proprietary extraction process, Wright & Well's product line has passed all regulatory requirements of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) and has completed control studies for five products.

Wright & Well is now available for order by retailers through licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor Nova Paths, who has a distribution network of over 400 licensed cannabis retail stores throughout Oregon.

These unique proprietary formulations are backed by years of Ayurvedic study and hands-on practice with chronic pain sufferers:

"BE LOVED" Marijuana-infused Massage Oil, with Purple Hindu Kush Oil & CBD Isolate;

"BE RELIEVED" Marijuana-infused Gel with Purple Hindu Kush & CBD Isolate;

"BE FREE" Marijuana-infused Balm with Purple Hindu Kush and CBD Isolate; and

"BE BETTER", Hemp CBD Tinctures in Regular Strength and Extra Strength.

Familiar, sophisticated and thoughtful, the name Wright and Well is a homonym: when spoken, it is "Right and Well," which evokes the idea of proper and healthy. "Wright" means "a maker of," so Wright & Well also means "a maker of health."

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is developing cannabis and edible mushroom products in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the cannabis wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers and Aritzia. Its all-natural hemp skincare brand, Urban Juve, has signed agreements for distribution in Canada, Colombia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Peru, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching both a THC/CBD line of topical and edible products in Oregon this month and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California in 2020. Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It has filed 12 patents to protect its extraction method and formulas. Its majority owned Flourish Mushroom Labs is researching the use of psychedelic mushrooms to treat obesity and diabetes and is developing edible mushroom coffees for better health. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

