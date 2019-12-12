Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor's 'Rekor Edge' Fixed Camera Vehicle Recognition System Selected by Sands Point Police Department to Increase Public Safety

Long Island police department to utilize Rekor's "plug-and-play" vehicle recognition system and powerful Watchman software for license plate reads with up to 99% accuracy; Sands Point also joins Rekor Public Safety Network

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today it has been selected by the Sands Point Police Department ("SPPD") of Long Island, New York to provide robust vehicle recognition solutions.

SPPD will utilize the Rekor Edge "plug-and-play" fixed camera vehicle recognition system to increase public safety and help identify and recover stolen vehicles. Rekor's system will replace a legacy camera system that was failing to meet SPPD's needs.

"We are excited to integrate the Rekor Edge and Watchman vehicle recognition technology into our daily public safety efforts. With higher accuracy than our previous hardware, as well as the ability to affordably scale, Rekor's solutions fit the needs of our department both now and for the future," said Thomas Ruehle, Chief of Police, SPPD. "We also look forward to being a part of the Rekor Public Safety Network and enhancing public safety both in our communities in New York and beyond."

As a part of its subscription, and at no additional cost, the SPPD will be joining the Rekor Public Safety Network ("RPSN"). Any state or local law enforcement agency participating in the RPSN will be able to access real time data from any part of the network at no cost. The Company is initially launching the network by aggregating vehicle data from customers in over 30 states. With thousands of automatic license plate reading cameras currently in service that capture approximately 30 million plate reads per week, the network is expected to be live by the first quarter of 2020.

"We are proud to partner with yet another New York law enforcement agency, and to provide SPPD with the innovative technologies they need to help keep their community safe," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "Our scalable vehicle recognition system enables law enforcement agencies of all sizes the ability to utilize powerful technologies that can enhance public safety, no matter their budget. This access also allows us to continue to build our Rekor Public Safety Network, which we believe will be a game-changer for cooperative law enforcement activity nationwide."

Rather than buying expensive new cameras that take weeks or months to ship and install, Rekor's software can be deployed to support existing traffic or surveillance cameras immediately. It eliminates the need for two separate cameras - one for vehicle recognition functionality, one for general surveillance recording - as Rekor's solution can be used to collect license plate data and information such as the make, type, and color of a vehicle using the same camera that provides surveillance monitoring. This can represent substantial savings per camera, as well as greater flexibility to expand or decrease usage as needed without large capital expenditures on hardware.

