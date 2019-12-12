Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.12.2019
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Result of AGM

London, December 12

12 December 2019

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 12 December 2019 all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolutions passed under Special Business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares or shares held in Treasury for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro rata to their existing holdings;

- to renew the Company's authority to purchase up to 14.99% of its own shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) as at 1 November 2019 for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury Shares; and

- that the Company continues to carry on business as an investment trust.

Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.

The proxy results for the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 12 December 2019 will shortly be available at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com

Contact for queries:

Bonita Guntrip

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 837320

