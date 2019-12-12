Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared third quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2020 as follows. These dividends will be payable on 17 February 2020 to shareholders on the register on 24 January 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 January 2020.

Share class Dividend Amount Global Equity Income Shares 1.55p UK Equity Shares 1.50p

The Directors have not declared an interim dividend on the Managed Liquidity Shares.

No dividend is payable on the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Directors have set a target of at least maintaining, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the level of Global Equity Income and UK Equity dividends from year to year. Achieving this target may require contributions from capital.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

12 December 2019