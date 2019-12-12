As from December 13, 2019 Subscription rights issued by Quartiers Properties AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until January 02, 2020. Instrument: Subscription Rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: QUART TR PR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013525359 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 186860 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from December 13, 2019, Paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Quartiers Properties AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: QUART BTA PR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013525367 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 186886 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.