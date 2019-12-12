Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2019) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Dennison to the Board of Directors. This appointment follows the resignation of Dr. Howard Haugom who is pursuing other business interests. The Board of Directors thanks Howard for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Paul Dennison has over 35 years executive experience with three of the world's leading investment banks: Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch & Deutsche Bank. His operational expertise has served at the highest level in the investment banking industry covering key areas such as transaction origination, equity and debt securities underwriting, syndication, structured products, bank supplementary capital, and portfolio management.

Presently, Paul is based in Zurich and Singapore as Managing Director with his firm, Investments Asia Swiss GmbH, an introducing broker specializing in sourcing and securing international investment capital for projects with a focus on procuring outbound investment from China.

With Forum's recent establishment of exploration partnerships with two of the world's largest mining companies, the appointment of Mr. Dennison as an independent director strengthens and enhances Forum's global footprint with a team of Directors with collective expertise in major capital markets in North America, UK, Europe and Asia.

Director Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi commented, "The Board is delighted to welcome Paul Dennison as a Director. I have known Paul for a number of years and I'm excited to have him join the team as we continue to pursue Forum's corporate vision of becoming a leading energy metals exploration and development incubator that is creating value by partnering with some of the world's largest mining companies."

Paul Dennison added, "Forum is a company now entering an exciting period of corporate growth. 2019 represents a superb transitional year for the business, operating across all key areas; corporate transactions, project development and new acquisitions. Securing the support of Rio Tinto at Janice Lake and Orano at Fir Island validates Forum's internal ability to identify under-appreciated assets that can be strategically developed in a challenging metals and mining exploration environment that is beginning to show indications of a cyclical uplift."

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp (TSXV: FMC) explores for energy metals, including copper, nickel, platinum, palladium and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province. In addition, Forum has also established a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

