Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2019) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (FSE: RO0) (WKN: A2H60G) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its phase three drill program at the Company's Bur property located in central Manitoba. The Bur property hosts the historic Bur zinc-copper deposit and is strategically located 22 kilometres by road from Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s ("Hudbay") copper-zinc concentrator in the Snow Lake camp. The purpose of this drill program was to locate additional mineralized areas proximal to the historic Bur zinc-copper deposit.

Rockcliff is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") district in the world hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver.

Rockcliff's President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: "Our drilling has confirmed the presence of significant zinc and copper mineralization along strike and at depth beyond the historic Bur zinc-copper deposit. A phase four drill program planned this winter will focus on higher grade VMS mineralized areas proximal to the Bur zinc-copper deposit."

Significant down the hole assays from Rockcliff's phase three drill program are tabled below:

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Zinc % Copper % Lead % Gold g/t Silver g/t ZnEq* RBU030 223.49 224.71 1.22 0.64 1.32 0.08 0.04 20.71 4.17 includes 223.68 224.18 0.50 1.49 2.71 0.17 0.08 44.09 8.78 RBU031 268.80 270.04 1.24 2.46 0.34 0.16 0.02 7.15 3.56 RBU033 317.36 318.64 1.28 4.65 0.33 0.27 0.08 13.42 6.07 RBU034 444.71 446.64 1.93 1.34 1.23 0.27 0.21 25.59 5.26 RBU035 276.04 277.36 1.32 2.67 1.54 0.09 0.06 21.51 6.74 RBU036 418.75 420.05 1.30 5.03 0.85 0.32 0.05 14.42 7.60 RBU038 369.43 371.46 2.03 4.02 1.46 0.24 0.14 18.62 8.10 RBU040 345.82 353.38 7.56 2.55 0.96 0.44 0.08 14.61 5.52 includes 349.39 353.38 3.99 2.94 1.53 0.42 0.11 20.37 7.33 RBU041 327.20 328.38 1.18 2.66 0.41 0.17 0.05 8.87 4.00 RBU042 329.77 334.14 4.37 3.89 0.47 0.66 0.06 9.41 5.82 RBU044 311.73 315.24 3.51 3.72 1.13 0.10 0.05 10.25 6.62 RBU048 315.39 318.00 2.61 2.29 0.59 0.18 0.07 11.13 4.13





(m) = metres represents down the hole thickness as true thicknesses are not currently known, % = percentage, g/t = grams per tonne, *ZnEq = zinc equivalent value used US$1.15/pound zinc, US$2.50/pound copper, US$1.00/pound lead, US1350/ troy ounce gold and US$20 /per ounce silver. 100% metal recoveries were applied. ZnEq = Zn grade (%) + [Cu grade (%) X Cu price per lb / Zn price per pound] + [Pb grade (%) X Pb price per lb / Zn price per pound] + [Au grade (gpt) X Au price per gram / Zn price per tonne]X 100 + [Ag grade (gpt) X Ag price per gram / Zn price per tonne] X 100. The numbers may not add up due to rounding. Holes numbered RBU032, 37, 39, 43, 45, 46, 47 did not return significant values.

Additional drill hole information from Rockcliff's phase three drill program is highlighted below:

HOLE # UTM-E UTM-N AZIMUTH DIP LENGTH (m) RBUR030 457218 6090627 130 -60 260.0 RBUR031 456969 6090403 130 -51 275.0 RBUR032 457218 6090627 130 -83 434.0 RBUR033 456969 6090403 130 -68 377.0 RBUR034 457240 6090758 130 -75 428.0 RBUR035 456900 6090345 130 -48 317.0 RBUR036 457136 6090647 155 -71 461.0 RBUR037 456900 6090345 130 -69 387.0 RBUR038 457085 6090483 130 -81 431.0 RBUR039 456823 6090189 130 -63 350.0 RBUR040 457308 6090837 134 -64 398.0 RBUR041 456823 6090189 130 -76 422.0 RBUR042 457457 6090849 130 -83 398.0 RBUR043 456838 6090241 130 -77 407.0 RBUR044 457533 6090914 130 -80 365.0 RBUR045 456838 6090402 130 -64 485.0 RBUR046 457605 6090985 130 -81 503.0 RBUR047 457035 6090443 130 -67 368.0 RBUR048 457262 6090715 130 -64 429.5

A report was prepared on the Bur Property in 2007. Rockcliff is treating the estimate of mineral resources on the Bur Zinc-Copper Deposit Report as an "historical estimate" under NI 43-101 and not as a current mineral resource.



To view an enhanced version of the Bur Property in 2007 , please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/50742_fb0ec51c64f46a8c_001full.jpg



Historical Resource, Bur Zinc-Copper Deposit, Snow Lake, Manitoba:

Resource Tonnes Zn (%) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Indicated 1,050,000 8.6 1.9 12.1 0.05 Inferred 302,000 9.0 1.4 9.6 0.08

Notes: 1. CIM definitions were followed for the estimation of mineral resources. 2. Mineral resources are estimated at a zinc equivalent cut-off of 5%. 3. Cut-off grade was based on a zinc price of US$1.15 per pound and a copper price of US$2.35 per pound. 4. Given the tonnage, grade and orientation of the deposit, AMEC considered the Bur Deposit to be reasonably amenable to extraction using underground mining methods. 5. Specific Gravity measurements used to estimate the mineral resource tonnes ranged from 2.64 to 3.74 with an average of 3.16. 6. A minimum mining width of 3 metres was used. 7. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. 8. The deposit was documented in a report dated October 1, 2007 and titled "Bur Project, Snow Lake Manitoba, Canada NI 43-101 Technical Report" (the "Bur Deposit Report"). The report was prepared for Hudbay by AMEC and was filed on Hudbay's SEDAR profile on January 31, 2008.

Historical estimates of grade and tonnage disclosed in this press release are viewed as reliable and relevant based on the information and methods used at the time. The 2007 NI 43-101 Bur Deposit Report was prepared in compliance with resource definitions under NI 43-101 but must be considered only as historic resources as neither Rockcliff nor its Qualified Persons have done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as a current mineral resource under current mineral resource or mineral reserve terminology and are not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource. The historic resource should not be relied upon. Additional work including surface geophysics, drilling and bore hole geophysics will need to be completed to upgrade the historical resource to current.

The historical Bur zinc-copper deposit is a stratiform, distal, massive sulphide VMS deposit that occurs within a narrow turbidite assemblage of interbedded metagreywacke, metasiltstone and graphitic meta-argillite in a basinal area situated between two granitic intrusions. The northeast striking deposit dips 60-70 degrees northwest, ranges from <0.3metres up to 5 metres thick with a known lateral extent of approximately 4,500 metres. Historic and recent drilling throughout the Bur Zinc Property has encountered disseminated, semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralization below overburden along a strike length of over 8,000 metres and to a vertical depth of 950 metres. Mineralization consists of sphalerite, chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, pyrite, galena and arsenopyrite. The Bur zinc deposit contains up to 20% felsic or cherty nodules consisting of wall-rock and late quartz fragments displaying a brecciated texture to the mineralization. The Bur zinc-copper deposit remains open in all directions.

Rockcliff is earning a 100% interest from Hudbay by spending $3.0M over a 4 year period on the Bur property. Presently, Rockcliff has completed approximately $2.5M in expenditures. Please refer to the Company's news release dated September 26, 2016 for specific terms of the option agreement.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's field office to TSL Laboratories (TSL), in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with TSL other than TSL being a service provider to the Company.

QP

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., VP Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well funded Canadian resource development and exploration company with near-term copper production potential, and a leased fully functional +1000 tpd permitted processing and tailings facility. The Company owns and options several advanced-stage, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and several lode-gold properties including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba's first and highest-grade gold mine.

