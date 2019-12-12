Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2020/plessey-microleds/
|Company:
|Plessey Semiconductors Ltd
|Booth/Stand:
|21861, South Hall 1, LVCC
|Event:
|CES 2020
Jan 7 10, 2020
Las Vegas, NV, US
|Web:
|http://plesseysemi.com
|Facebook:
|https://www.facebook.com/plesseysemicon
|Twitter:
|https://twitter.com/plesseysemicon
|YouTube:
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyPI77jVzWesgDXmPz_iTMA
|LinkedIn:
|https://www.linkedin.com/company/plessey-semiconductors
About Plessey Semiconductors Ltd
Plessey is working with world leaders in consumer technology, who are paving the way with innovative next-generation Augmented Reality and wearable applications, based on advanced microLED display solutions. Challenging existing display technologies, microLEDs are propelling forward a vast, yet stagnated market, changing the way we interact with our devices, both for information and entertainment. Drawing on over a decade of semiconductor and optoelectronics expertise, Plessey has developed an award-winning, unique and proprietary GaN-on-Silicon platform and monolithic process at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005452/en/
Contacts:
Company Contact
Paige Lee
01752693237
paige.lee@plesseysemi.com
Company Contact
Sam Langridge
0175263000
sam.langridge@plesseysemi.com