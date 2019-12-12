The imitation jewelry market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005514/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global imitation jewelry market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gold and silver prices have increased substantially over the last decade owing to increase in demand and limited supply. Other factors such as the increase in the consumption of gold and silver jewelry, currency fluctuations, noteworthy depletion of gold and silver resources, supply and demand imbalance, and other economic aspects are contributing to the increase in the price of gold and silver. This is leading to an increase in demand for imitation jewelry which is much more economical and accessible. Moreover, there is a large variety of imitation jewelry that can also be customized to cater to the needs of the rapidly growing fashion-conscious population.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30401

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of 3D printing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Imitation Jewelry Market: Growing Adoption of 3D Printing

The applications of 3D printing are expanding substantially across various industries including consumer products. 3D printing is also gaining immense popularity in the manufacture of imitation jewelry models, as the technology aids in manufacturing bespoke jewelry at a lower cost. Although the print quality and jewelry size have a major impact on the printing speed, most 3D printers feature rapid printing options to meet the evolving user requirements. The most commonly featured printing speeds in 3D printers are 40-50 mm/s, 50-100 mm/s, and 100-150 mm/s. The filaments commonly used to manufacture 3D printing technology for imitation jewelry include thermoplastics and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Hence, with increasing adoption, 3D printing has been identified as an emerging trend in the jewelry market that will gain prominence during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the increasing popularity of personalization and customization of jewelry, and the surge in sales through online distribution channel will have a significant impact on the growth of the imitation jewelry market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Imitation Jewelry Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the imitation jewelry market by distribution channel (offline and online channels) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Americas and EMEA respectively. The growth of the imitation jewelry market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the increase in overall population, rapid urbanization, and growing popularity of imitation jewelry.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005514/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com