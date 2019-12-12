Retail businesses leveraging Newswire's integrated, on-demand media and marketing communications utility see positive results with the program

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2019) - Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour provides companies in the retail sector greater reach with their media and marketing communications during the Q4 holiday season. Newswire helps retail companies leverage the right PR strategy through an integrated series of campaigns focused on sharing their stories impacting their industry, consumers, and the future of retail. With a comprehensive plan, Newswire's customers are able to turn press releases into a marketing vehicle across their integrated campaigns, targeting national, geo-targeted and industry-specific audiences.





Retail Companies Experience Sales Growth With Newswire's Earned Media Advantage



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/50745_newswire.jpg

By delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium, these businesses are discovering increased brand awareness, website traffic and greater return on media spend to increase sales.

For example, customers on the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour have been featured in media such as People, Bloomberg, Pulse 2.0, ESPN and Business Insider.

"Implementing the right strategy is the key difference between a good campaign and a great campaign. It speaks volumes to the effectiveness of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour for our customers," says Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operations Officer at Newswire. "It's exciting to see all of the success our customers are experiencing in 90 days or less on the program."

"By handling all aspects of the Production of their campaigns, we remove the challenges facing many businesses with limited staff or limited experience with media. We work very closely with our customers to ensure the Plan targets their business objectives and helps grow sales. We've simplified the entire workflow," said Rohrmann.

The Guided Tour's success is a result of its speed of production. Customers receive an integrated media and marketing communications plan and work with a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist (EMAS) in finding new opportunities across various media and marketing channels. With the right plan to nurture connections and conduct direct outreach, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour allows customers to focus their time on running their business while the EMAS supports all of their campaigns with implementation, production, and performance measurement at a fraction of the cost of an FTE.

Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure their Customer Success.

Newswire's customers can now transform their owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to-market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Santiago

Vice President of Marketing

Newswire

Office: 917-398-2622

Email: anthony@newswire.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50745