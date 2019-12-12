The global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market growth is expected to reduce by USD 6.35 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005492/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing consumer interest in adventure sports and recreational activities such as off-roading, trails, mountain racing, and dirt racing has increased the use of ATVs. The presence of related associations and institutions across the world has also contributed to the increased the demand for ATVs. For instance, the Canadian Council of Snowmobile Organization conducts sports events every year, which has increased the demand for ATVs. ATVs also find many applications in the armed forces such as military and police departments, where they are extensively used for transportation in remote areas. Hence, the increasing use of ATVs in recreational, sports, and military applications is one of the key drivers for the global ATV tires market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31201

As per Technavio, the increasing number of ATV experience zones will have a positive impact on the market. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market: Increasing Number of ATV Experience Zones

Prominent ATV manufacturers across the world are launching activities such as ATV experience zones to generate more revenue. These zones allow consumers to experience and test the capabilities of ATVs. They also increase awareness about the sport and help ATV manufacturers promote their products and boost sales. Many ATV manufacturers are also targeting emerging markets such as APAC to expand their visibility and presence across the globe. For instance, in 2018, Polaris India opened the 84th Polaris Experience Zone (PEZ) in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. The growing number of such ATV experience zones will positively impact the global ATV tires market during the forecast period.

"Growing developments in ATV tires market and the use of ATV tires to customize motorcycles will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Tires Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tires marketbyapplication (utility ATV and sport ATV) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing popularity of off-roading events in the region. In Europe, the expansion of distribution networks by prominent ATV OEMs is expected to generate significant revenue for the ATV tires market despite the decline in growth momentum.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005492/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/