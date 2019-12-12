Dwight Merriam a Featured Speaker at Pace Law School Annual Conference

Merriam is a "Perennial Favorite" says Pace Land Use Law Center Executive Director

WEATOGUE, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / Dwight Merriam, a Fellow of the American Institute of Certified Planners and a nationally prominent land use attorney, was a featured speaker at the 18th Annual Alfred B. Del Bello Land Use and Sustainable Development Conference sponsored by the Land Use Law Center of Pace University's, Elizabeth Haub School of Law in White Plains, New York, on December 5, 2019.

Mr. Merriam joined other speakers, including Thomas W. Smith, III, Executive Director of the American Society of Civil Engineers, and Thomas Murphy of the Urban Land Institute who is also a former three-term mayor of Pittsburgh, who addressed over 225 participants.

Merriam participated on a panel, "Law Update," in the final session of the one-day conference.

The panel was moderated by Michael D. Zarin, a partner in Zarin & Steinmetz. The other three panelists were Donald L. Elliott, FAICP, a director at Clarion Associates, LLC in Denver; John R. Nolan, counsel to the Land Use Law Center and Distinguished Professor of Law at the Elizabeth Haub School of Law; and Michael Allan Wolf, Professor of law and Richard E. Nelson Chair in Local Government Law at the University of Florida School of Law.

Jessica A. Bacher, Executive Director of the Land Use Law Center said, "Dwight Merriam is a perennial favorite at this conference not only because of his extraordinary command of land use law at the regional and national level, but because his love of the work shows through in his enthusiastic, informative, and always-entertaining presentations."

Mr. Merriam spoke on the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Knick v. the Township of Scott and the Yes In My Back Yard (YIMBY) movement to encourage development of more affordable housing and improve social equity. PowerPoints, videos, and conference materials can be found at https://tinyurl.com/Pace-2019Law.

Mr. Merriam co-authors the leading casebook in his field, Planning and Control of Land Development, and co-edits the leading treatise in his field, "Rathkopf's The Law of Zoning and Planning, 4th." He has also taught land use law at several universities, including the University of Memphis, the University of Bridgeport, Vermont Law School, the University of Connecticut School of Law, and the Quinnipiac University School of Law. Outside of the practice of law, Dwight H. Merriam has had a distinguished 31-year career as a naval surface warfare officer. He served three tours in Vietnam during his initial seven years of active duty. After 24 more years in the reserves, he retired as a Captain following his command of the reserve unit of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island.

Information on the Pace Law School conference, held in December each year, can be found at https://law.pace.edu/annual-conference-2019.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Christopher Cooper, Sr.

Email: cgfcoop@gmail.com

Phone: 860-836-7491

Country: United States

Website: www.dwightmerriam.com

SOURCE: Dwight Merriam

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570042/Dwight-Merriam-a-Featured-Speaker-at-Pace-Law-School-Annual-Conference