United Car Care, Inc.: United Car Care Supports Cancer Foundation at Boston Marathon

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / United Car Care's own Claims Payments Supervisor, Cam Mathews, pictured below, ran in the 123rd Boston Marathon held April 15, 2019. Cam participated in the Dana-Farber Marathon.

Challenge (DFMC) and raised $30,000 to benefit the Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research.

President of United Car Care, Dave Mathews, took it upon himself to spearhead this fundraising effort, personally picking up the phone to ask United Car Care dealers and agents to help raise money for this very worthy cause. "I reached out to all of our dealers and clients and had a 98% return on my request," Dave stated. "We wanted to raise $15k but we doubled that."

Everyone at United Car Care was so proud of Cam and they all followed his progress the day of the run. "Running the 2019 Boston Marathon was the best run of my life," said Cam. "But, being able to run it for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute made it the experience of a lifetime. Raising $30,000 to help fund necessary cancer research was humbling. This was a race and fundraising effort on another level. I am forever grateful to the Dana Farber Marathon Challenge team for selecting me to be a part of something so big and meaningful."

