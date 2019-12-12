The World's Toughest Rowing Race - The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge - Returns Bigger and Better Than Ever Before

SAN SEBASTIÁN DE LA GOMERA, Spain, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The world's toughest rowing race - The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge - returns for 2019

This will be the biggest fleet in race history as well as the highest number of female participants to ever compete

Over 100 rowers from around the world will embark on the 3000-mile journey across the Atlantic

Environmental organisation and collaboration network Parley for the Oceans were invited to host an ocean school for rowers

Ahead of the race, Talisker served up the ultimate wild adventure creating a unique remote island wilderness experience to celebrate the start of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

Only accessible by sea, the Talisker Wilderness experience left no trace and brought together a tribe of 'wild spirits' who share a passion for the ocean and adventure

Freshly foraged food was served up by a wild chef using film director Guy Ritchie's new fire table

Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge returns for 2019; one of the world's most incredible challenges, a rowing race that sees participants travel over 3000 miles from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Nelson's Dockyard in Antigua. Every year, Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge inspires people all around the world, as it is truly an expedition made for the wildest of spirits; those that wish to challenge themselves in the toughest of adventures and that wish to take on a feat unthinkable to most.

Over 100 rowers, who have taken up the challenge, set-off from San Sebastián de La Gomera this morning. Made up of thirty-five teams and individuals - from all around the world - the rowers have spent months, even years, preparing for this epic adventure. Competitors will take to the sea, experiencing 40ft waves, changeable weather and living off powdered food in their incredible journey to the finish line.

Each team and individual have their own motivations for embarking upon this challenge - some are rowing to raise awareness for ocean health - others are rowing to overcome adversity, among a multitude of other personal inspirations. Among this year's fleet are US team, Fight Oar Die, who have come together never having met before they signed up to compete. The four men - from four different states in America - are joined in their shared experiences in combat.

Speaking in La Gomera ahead of the race, Evan Stratton of Fight Oar Die, said: "In our team, we are all US Veterans, so not only were we personally motivated, but the collective call to bring awareness for Veteran issues is what got us in the boat together. Veterans definitely have a wild spirit that makes them duly capable of taking on this challenge - it's a huge advantage having a military background because we are used to being in an austere environment, so we don't have to overcome those kinds of mental challenges because we have been in them and thrived in them before."

Alongside them are German team - Rowhhome - a four women boat and the first ever German team to compete in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. Speaking in La Gomera ahead of the race, Catharina Streit of Rowhhome said: "We are four women from Hamburg, coming together with a shared passion for adventure. We were inspired by the Four Mums On a Boat documentary (a documentary about four mothers from England who undertook the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge) and we thought - if they can do it, we can do it. We hope to inspire others and show them that if you have a dream then you can achieve it."

Talisker is proud to be title sponsor for the sixth year. A challenge with a purpose, the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge is an inspirational event which draws out the wild spirit in everyday people to achieve extraordinary things. The oldest distillery on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, Talisker Single Malt Scotch is very much a product of its rugged, coastal home. As a whisky Made By The Sea, we want to do our part to protect our oceans, the most important ecosystem of our planet. In the week leading up to the race start, Talisker demonstrated their love for the ocean with the introduction of an Ocean School for all rowers hosted by Parley for the Oceans designed to educate, inspire and empower the next generation of ocean guardians.

The day before the race, Talisker served up the ultimate wild adventure creating a unique remote island wilderness experience. Only accessible by sea, it bought together a tribe of like-minded outdoor adventurers, explorers and ocean enthusiasts including Talisker Whisky Atlantic rowers, British Adventurer, James Aiken, friend of the brand Matt Smith and endurance athlete Ross Edgely all who shared their story of passion for adventure and love of the ocean.

Guests enjoyed 'wild' Talisker cocktails created by Italian bartender, Giorgio Lupi, who was crowned the winner of Talisker's Wild Spirit Bartender competition. Wild foraged food was served and prepared over an open fire by Talisker's Wild Chef, on a FireTable, designed by film maker and friend of the brand, Guy Ritchie. The innovative new dining experience is a celebration of outdoor cooking and encouraging togetherness with an innovative design that allows you to sit back and relax watching your food being beautifully cooked, whilst giving warmth to your gatherings for hours.

Matt Smith, took time to take part in the experience and meet rowers ahead of the race. "Thank you to Talisker for inviting me to part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Ocean Race. The very fact anyone can row 3000 miles, let alone across the Atlantic feels unfathomable to me. And yet 35 brave teams are about to do just that. I'm thrilled to play a small part as I wish them bon voyage and a safe return over a whisky. May the best team win. Good luck!"

Natalia Montigny, Head of Global Marketing for Talisker commented:

"For the sixth year, Talisker is proud to be title sponsor of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge - one of the world's most challenging and exhilarating adventures. Our founders, the MacAskill brothers, rowed from Eigg to Skye to found the Talisker Distillery in Scotland almost 200 years ago and so as a brand we share the same sense of passion and adventure as the participants.

It's been incredible to hear the rowers' stories first hand this week and share special moments with them and our tribe of wild spirited adventurers who joined us at the Talisker Wilderness Bar experience and other events this week. We wish all rowers success as they undertake this incredible journey."

CEO of Atlantic Campaigns, Carsten Heron Olsen said:

"Everyone who takes this challenge on has a special spirit, a spirit that will enable them to achieve extraordinary things over the course of the race. We all have a bucket list of things in life that we challenge ourselves to try and accomplish - for the 103 rowers who leave the harbour this week this is a dream moment. It's something they have all sacrificed a huge moment to prepare for - months and even years - and they will inspire millions of people with their stories."

