Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2019 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.7924 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17627402 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 35175 EQS News ID: 935215 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 12, 2019 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)