Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2019 / 18:09 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 143.6052 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3030985 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914

December 12, 2019 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)