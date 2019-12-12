Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2019 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 191.3296 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4975239 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 35140 EQS News ID: 935145 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 12, 2019 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)