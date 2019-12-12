Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2019 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 11-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 295.2534 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 132637 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 35067 EQS News ID: 934999 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2019 12:18 ET (17:18 GMT)