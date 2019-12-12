Technavio has been monitoring the global laparoscopic ablation market and the market is poised to grow by USD 879.85 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global laparoscopic ablation market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 136-page research report with TOC on "Laparoscopic Ablation Market Analysis Report by Technique (Radiofrequency ablation, Microwave ablation, Cryoablation, and Others), by Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular procedures, Urological procedures, Gynecological procedures, and Others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the emergence of next-generation laparoscopic ablation is anticipated to further boost the growth of the laparoscopic ablation market.

The prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer is increasing due to several factors such as obesity, unhealthy diet, smoking, hypertension, and lack of physical activity. The need for early diagnosis and regular monitoring of chronic conditions to treat, control, and limit their prevalence is driving the demand for advanced minimally invasive procedures such as laparoscopic ablation. Healthcare sectors provide laser ablation, chemical ablation, high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), and irreversible extrapolation (IRE). Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Laparoscopic Ablation Market Companies:

AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Peripheral Vascular, Vascular Access, and Oncology/Surgery. The company offers Habib 4X Bipolar Resection Device.

AtriCure, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through its Unified business segment. The company offers an epicardial ablation device, EPi-Sense Coagulation Device.

CONMED Corporation

CONMED Corporation is headquartered in the US and operates under two business segments, namely Orthopedic surgery and General surgery. The company offers Edge Bipolar Arthroscopic RF System.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers a next-generation ultrasonic tissue ablation system, CUSA Clarity.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers a minimally invasive device, NEUWAVE Microwave Ablation System.

Laparoscopic Ablation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Cancer

Cardiovascular procedures

Urological procedures

Gynecological procedures

Others

Laparoscopic Ablation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

