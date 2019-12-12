Anzeige
WKN: A113DD ISIN: GB00B4QVDF07 Ticker-Symbol: 51B 
Frankfurt
12.12.19
15:32 Uhr
37,300 Euro
-0,200
-0,53 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Bioventix Plc - Result of AGM

Bioventix Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 12

Bioventix plc
("Bioventix" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Bioventix plc (AIM: BVXP) announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Chief Executive Officer		Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Alice Lane
Corporate Finance
Corporate Broking		Tel: 020 7220 0500

About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.

