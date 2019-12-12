AGC Partners is pleased to announce the release of its latest industry thought piece "The ABCs of SMBs." This piece explores the market for software and services selling into small and midsize businesses (SMB) globally, and the technology providers and strategies used to best penetrate this underserved and rapidly growing market. The low-cost ease of use SaaS delivery model has broken open the SMB market, generating $380 billion in software spend.

AGC Partners is now finishing its 17th year of business with record revenues, profits, and deals closed. We have built the leading global tech boutique focused on the mid- and micro-cap M&A and growth financing markets. AGC Partners is the SaaS deal leader, with 98 closed deals and 387 total completed transactions. We have built a high-powered team of tech banking specialists, with 20 partners across 10 offices, including London, New York, Boston, and San Francisco.

SMB is a different animal than the large enterprise market, and requires a radically different go-to-market strategy. A watered-down version of an enterprise offering is almost guaranteed to fail. Software vendors need to maintain a laser focus on unit economics and a low-cost approach to sales in order to minimize customer acquisition costs and churn, and maximize volumes.

This is the 200th publication by AGC Partners of its Insights Series. AGC Partners has explored virtually every segment of the technology ecosystem, the most exciting private companies and disruptors, and the capital raising and M&A deal activity across the technology landscape.

AGC Partners is a global tech-focused investment bank and leading SaaS advisor. Since AGC's inception in 2003, we have completed 387 technology M&A and growth equity transactions with the leading strategic buyers and private equity professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia. Our passion is to discover and work with exciting entrepreneurs and growth companies, helping them to achieve their corporate vision and close the greatest deal of their lifetime. Learn more about us at www.agcpartners.com.

