Chinese students account for more than half of the students studying in educational institutions in the US. Students are also encouraged to take up entrance examinations such as SAT, TOEFL, and New York Regent Examinations by the Chinese Government. However, the low English proficiency of Chinese students reduces their chances of clearing such entrance exams. This is prompting students to take after-school tutoring classes for English, which in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, technological advances will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

After-School Tutoring Market in China: Technological Advances

Vendors are increasing investments in latest technologies such as AI to improve their tutoring services. Many after-school tutoring service providers are introducing streaming technology to gain access to a large pool of talented teachers across the world. Such technological advances are increasing the quality of tutoring services as well as the learning experience. This growing trend will have a positive impact on the after-school tutoring market in China during the forecast period.

"Adoption of O2O model and increasing investments in the education sector will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

After-School Tutoring Market in China: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the after-school tutoring market in China by application (subject specific and English) and end-users (primary school and secondary school).

The primary school segment led the market in 2017, followed by the secondary school segment. During the forecast period, the primary school segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing demand for after-school tutoring classes for subjects such as science, English, mathematics, and physics.

