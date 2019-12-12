Stabilis Energy Expands Mexican Presence with Opening of LNG Transportation Hub in Northeastern Mexico

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / Stabilis Energy, Inc. (OTCQX:SLNG) ("Stabilis") today announced the expansion of its Mexican liquefied natural gas ("LNG") business by opening an LNG transportation hub in Colombia, Nuevo León to serve Northeastern Mexico.

The transportation hub, located directly across the border from Laredo, Texas, will facilitate the delivery of up to 50,000 LNG gallons per day to our customers in Northeastern Mexico. LNG will be supplied by the Stabilis liquefaction facility in George West, Texas. The transportation hub will increase supply security to Stabilis customers by reducing border crossing and related logistics risks.

"Stabilis is pleased to improve access to clean, inexpensive natural gas to customers throughout Northeastern Mexico," commented Jim Reddinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stabilis. "This transportation hub is our first step in building a reliable, cost effective distributed natural gas network throughout Mexico."

The transportation hub is open for business. Customers can contact Stabilis at info@stabilisenergy.com or +1-866 LNG FUEL (564-3835) for more information or to place an order.

Stabilis recently formed a joint venture with CryoMex Investment Group LLC to pursue investments in distributed natural gas production and distribution assets in Mexico. CryoMex is led by Grupo CLISA, a Monterrey, Mexico-based developer and operator of businesses in multiple end markets including energy.

A business update call will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central). Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to participate in the conference call should dial +1 844-369-8770.? International callers should dial +1 862-298-0840.

A replay of the call will be available until December 24, 2019. Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to listen to the replay should dial +1 877-481-4010; passcode 56889. International callers should dial +1 919-882-2331; passcode 56889

A replay of the call also will be available on the Stabilis website (www.stabilisenergy.com).

About Stabilis Energy

Stabilis Energy, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of clean natural gas fueling solutions to multiple North American end markets. We have safely delivered over 200 million gallons of liquefied natural gas ("LNG") through more than 20,000 truck deliveries during our 15-year operating history, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. We provide LNG to customers in diverse end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, utility, pipeline, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Our customers use LNG as an alternative to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Our customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilisenergy.com.

Stabilis Contact:

Andrew Puhala

Chief Financial Officer

832-456-6500

ir@stabilisenergy.com

