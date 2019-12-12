The global smart home appliances market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 50% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005703/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart home appliances market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The popularity of wireless technologies is encouraging many home appliance manufacturers to introduce more advanced smart connected products. A wide range of home appliances today come with wireless connectivity technologies such as NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee. For instance, smart washing machines enable users to pair it up with their smartphones and download additional programs. The feature also helps in instantly troubleshooting problems with the machine. Hence, the growing adoption of wireless connecting devices and IoT is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR21346

As per Technavio, the introduction of additional features in smart home appliances will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Smart Home Appliances Market: Introduction of Additional Features in Smart Home Appliances

Vendors in the market are introducing smart appliances with sleek designs and intelligent features to attract customers. For instance, manufacturers of smart air conditioners are launching smartphone apps that enable users to remotely control the settings of the unit and automate the home climate control with intelligent features such as location-based activation, timer settings, and others. Such innovative features offered by vendors are expected to boost the growth of the global smart home appliances market during the forecast period.

"Partnerships with other companies and increasing M&A activities will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Smart Home Appliances Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global smart home appliances market by product (smart washing machines and dryers, smart air conditioners, smart refrigerators, smart microwave ovens, and smart dishwashers) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2017, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to witness the maximum incremental growth. This is due to various factors such as increasing disposable income, expanding middle class population, and increasing smartphone penetration and internet coverage.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005703/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/