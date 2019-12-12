

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $818 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $1115 million, or $2.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.39 billion or $5.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $5.78 billion from $5.45 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.39 Bln. vs. $2.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.39 vs. $5.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.35 -Revenue (Q4): $5.78 Bln vs. $5.45 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX