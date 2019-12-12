Midas Funds 2019 Estimated Year End Distribution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / The Midas Funds announced today their 2019 preliminary estimated year end dividends and capital gain distributions.

These preliminary estimates may change between the date of this press release and the ex-dividend date. A precise estimate of the amount of the per share distribution is not possible because the number of shares outstanding on record date cannot be determined in advance or due to certain tax adjustments and other factors.

The distributions are expected to be paid on December 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 27, 2019. The ex-dividend and reinvestment dates will be on the expected payment date.

As of the date of this press release, the per share distribution is estimated as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Estimated Income Estimated

Long Term

Capital Gain Midas Magic MISEX None $0.92 Midas Fund MIDSX None None

The distribution will be reinvested or paid out in cash, according to the instructions associated with each shareholder's account.

There is no assurance that the Midas Funds' investment objectives will be attained. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.



You should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Midas Funds carefully before investing. The prospectus and each summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Midas Funds. To obtain a copy of the prospectus and each summary prospectus, please contact us at 1-800-400-MIDAS (6432) or download them at https://midasfunds.com/literature/. Please read the prospectus and each summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Midas Fund invests in securities of companies involved in the business of mining, processing, fabricating, distributing, or otherwise dealing in natural resources and precious metals. Midas Fund is subject to risks including, but not limited to, those associated with market fluctuations, foreign investment, non-diversification, concentration, investments in gold, silver, platinum, and other precious metals, natural resource companies, depletion and exploration risk, and in-kind redemptions.



Investment products, including shares of mutual funds and closed end funds, are not federally or FDIC insured, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by, any financial institution and involve investment risk, including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value. Consult with your tax advisor or attorney regarding specific tax issues.

One of Midas' guiding principles is that we will communicate with our shareholders and prospective investors as candidly as possible because we believe shareholders and prospective investors benefit from understanding our investment philosophy and approach. Our views and opinions regarding the prospects of our portfolio holdings, the Funds, and the economy are "forward looking statements" which may or may not be accurate and may be materially different over future periods. We disclaim any obligation to update or alter any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Thus, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements, which also speak only as of the date of the Midas communication.

The Midas Funds are part of a fund complex which includes Foxby Corp. and Dividend and Income Fund.

