Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871460 ISIN: US68389X1054 Ticker-Symbol: ORC 
Tradegate
12.12.19
17:48  Uhr
50,72 Euro
+0,18
+0,36 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,445
49,740
12.12.
50,64
50,79
12.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ORACLE
ORACLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORACLE CORPORATION50,72+0,36 %