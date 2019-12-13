FAVO Realty, Inc.: FAVO Realty Inc Files Initial Form 10 Registration Statement

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / FAVO Realty Inc, a real estate investment and asset management company announced today the initial public filing of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The registration of securities with the SEC provides investors detailed information, including an overview of business strategies and audited financials.

Once the Form 10 becomes effective 60 days from the filing date, FAVO Realty will be a fully reporting company with the SEC, subject to quarterly, annual and other reporting requirements. The company intends to utilize an increased market presence to aid the company's growth strategy. Subject to certain financial and regulatory requirements, it is the company's intent to uplist to the OTCQB Markets in the first quarter of 2020.

Form 10 Registration Filing can be found here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1795851/000121390019026038/f1012g2019_favorealtyinc.htm

More About FAVO Realty, Inc:

FAVO REALTY, INC is a real estate investment company which intends to invest in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties and other real estate investments located throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO Realty Inc. intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable. www.favogrp.com

More About FAVO Group, LLC:

FAVO GROUP, LLC is the External Manager of FAVO Realty Inc. (FAVO - OTC Markets). They were founded by a Group of Real Estate and Capital Market professionals with over 100 years of collective experience and have transacted in over $6 billion of Real Estate related transactions. www.favogrp.com

CONTACT:

Email: info@favogrp.com

Tel: 833.FAVOGRP

