MMJ International Holdings Is Disrupting The CBD Market With FDA Huntington's Clinical Trial

ST PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / MMJ International Holdings is changing the CBD market by following FDA drug development guidelines. Recently, class-action lawsuits have been filed against CBD companies making false medical claims without FDA approval.

Two proposed class-action lawsuits have hit two CBD companies claiming their cannabidiol products are being mislabeled under federal regulation. Both companies, Charlotte's Web and CV Sciences, have labeled their products as "dietary supplements" without the approval of the FDA. According to the FDA, it is currently illegal to market these products as dietary supplements or food additives because it is unknown and raises concern on how these products currently affect the human body.

Duane Boise, the company's CEO stated, "MMJ International Holdings is disrupting the cannabis market by following the FDA and DEA guidelines in its drug development process. This separates us from other cannabis state-to-state companies.". Unlike the class actions mentioned above, MMJ International Holdings is a premier medical cannabis research company with a mission to develop FDA-approved, cannabis-based drugs that provide symptomatic relief of spasticity, chorea, and pain as an alternative to both opiates and unstudied medical marijuana products. Currently, MMJ recently announced that the FDA has made an award for ″Orphan Drug Designation″ for its THC and CBD proprietary drug formulation which will be used for the treatment of Huntington's Disease. The drug, MMJ-002, is one of MMJ's lead drugs and the company is confident that it will bring much-needed relief to patients suffering from the debilitating effects of Huntington's Disease.

The FDA warns, "...wants to be clear that we have seen only limited data about CBD's safety and these data point to real risks that need to be considered…", "Companies like Charlotte's Web and CV Sciences have advertised their products in a way that does not comply with FDA regulations and therefore are illegal to sell, and could potentially be harmful to CBD users not knowing the effects of the product".

Since 2015, MMJ International Holdings has been complying with FDA regulations through the development of patient clinical trials and research. The company has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation and it is their mission to improve the lives of patients by conducting research and clinical trials. MMJ is dedicated to following FDA guidelines, so patients affected by Huntington's Disease and other neurological disorders can seek relief in a safe effective way. MMJ International Holdings continues its process of scientific drug development and discovery by FDA protocol development processes, intellectual property portfolio, and DEA regulatory manufacturing guidelines.

To view a copy fo the court filings, please click here: https://www.classaction.org/news/charlottes-web-cv-sciences-facing-lawsuits-over-mislabeled-cbd-dietary-supplements

