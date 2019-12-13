Fans Can Begin Making Reservations Beginning Dec. 18 for Five Locations in Tokyo and Kyoto

Cosmos Initia Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo's Minato Ward, Yoshiyuki Takagi, President, online at https://www.cigr.co.jp/, a member of the Daiwa House Group, in partnership with the Pokémon Company announced new Pokémon rooms will be made at APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU locations in Tokyo and Kyoto. Guests will be able to check into those rooms beginning on Tuesday, December 24. Fans have the chance to make reservations beginning noon Japan Standard Time on Wednesday, December 18th

APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU, an In-city Hotel for Families Visiting Japan, Introduces Pokémon Rooms on December 24 (Graphic: Business Wire)

APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU, online at https://mimaruhotels.com/, is an urban-style hotel designed to cater to the needs of families or groups for medium- to long-term stays, and offer rooms complete with kitchenettes, and living and dining spaces. With the space and services that allow families to relax in 40m2 (430.6ft2) rooms, this hotel chain offers a new way to stay in Japan.

Five MIMARU locations (see note) in Tokyo and Kyoto are preparing Pokémon Rooms to delight Pokémon fans the world over, with originally designed in-room art and accessories. See the official MIMARU reservations website at https://mimaruhotels.com/, where reservations will be possible beginning on Wednesday, December 18th, for more information.

Note: One location in Kyoto is scheduled to open on February 6, 2020.

• Hotels Offering Pokémon Rooms

Pokémon Rooms will be available at the following five facilities.

MIMARU Tokyo, Ueno East, 4-26-3 Higashiueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Three minute walk from the Iriya exit of JR Ueno Station

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/ja-jp/ueno-east/

MIMARU Tokyo, Hatchobori, 3-8-8 Nihonbashi Kayabacho Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Two minute walk from Exit A5 or B1 of Hatchobori Station

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/ja-jp/hatchobori/

MIMARU Kyoto, Shinmachi Sanjo, 105 Shinmachi-dori, Sankyo-dori, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto

Five minute walk from Exit 4-2 of Karasuma-oike Station

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/ja-jp/shinmachi-sanjo/

MIMARU Kyoto Station, 15-1 Higashisanjo, Higashikujo, Minami-ku, Kyoto

Two minute walk from Hachijo East Exit of JR Kyoto Station

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/ja-jp/kyoto-station/

MIMARU Kyoto, Kawaramachi Gojo, 17-1 Hiraicho, Nishitakasegawasuji, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto

Note: The MIMARU Kyoto, Kawaramachi Gojo facility plans to open on February 6, 2020.

Three minute walk from Exit 1 of Kiyomizu-gojo Station

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/ja-jp/kawaramachi-gojo/

Contacts:

Kazuyuki Tanaka, Yuki Okihara

Marketing Section, Management Department

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Tel: +81-3-5444-3600

Email: info@chm.cigr.co.jp