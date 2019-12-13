

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing in Japan weakened again in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey on business sentiment revealed on Friday with a diffusion index score of 0.



That was shy of expectations for +3 and down from +5 in the three months prior. The outlook offered little optimism, also coming at 0 - versus expectations for +3 and down from +2.



The large non-manufacturers index came in at +20, beating forecasts for +16 but down from +21. The outlook came in at +18, beating forecasts for +16 and up from +18.



Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 6.8 percent, exceeding expectations for 6.0 percent and up from 6.6 percent in the previous three months.



The small manufacturing index was at -9, missing forecasts for -7 and down from -4. The outlook was at -12 versus forecasts for -8 and down from -9.



The small non-manufacturing index was at +7, beating expectations for +4 but down from +10. The outlook was at +1, unchanged but missing forecasts for +3.



