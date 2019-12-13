

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday halted the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 45 points or 1.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,915-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the property stocks and oil companies, while the financials came in mixed.



For the day, the index sank 8.72 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 2,915.70 after trading between 2,913.48 and 2,926.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 3.17 points or 0.19 percent to end at 1,636.33.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.17 percent, while China Construction Bank collected 0.14 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.50 percent, PetroChina fell 0.35 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy sank 0.69 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.39 percent, Poly Developments tumbled 1.48 percent and China Vanke, Bank of China, China Merchants Bank and Ping An Insurance all were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Thursday on renewed optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal.



The Dow added 220.75 points or 0.79 percent to 28,132.05, while the NASDAQ gained 63.27 points or 0.73 percent top 8,717.32 and the S&P 500 rose 26.94 points or 0.86 percent to 3,168.57.



The early rally on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. 'Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!' Trump said in a post on Twitter just after the start of trading.



Trump also met with top trade advisers to discuss current plans to raise tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sunday; officials downplayed the repercussions the new tariffs would have on the U.S. economy.



Crude oil process were higher Thursday, supported by reports from OPEC that there could be an oil market deficit next year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.42 or 0.7 percent at $59.18 a barrel.



