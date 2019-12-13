Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Healthcare Solutions Holding, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: VRTY) on PCR Testing With Dr. James Probst

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2019 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, invites Dr. James Probst, MD, who has dedicated his practice of more than three decades to women's health issues, to speak on PCR testing and the benefits it has brought to women's healthcare.

Dr. Probst has devoted his work to improving women's health for 35 years. After two decades spent practicing obstetrics, the doctor grew frustrated with an antiquated medical system sidelining significant amounts of medical and surgical problems his patients faced - issues that could only be addressed by a gynecologist. "Obstetricians were too busy to address the needs of women because they [were] so tied up in the daily emergencies. Therefore, when a woman had a problem that she could only comfortably speak to her OB/GYN about, she was frequently pushed to the side because of some obstetrical emergency," said Dr. Probst.

Dr. James Probst

Spurred to action, Dr. Probst decided to focus on the gynecologic, medical, and psychological needs of female patients in 2006. He came to appreciate the significant and pressing need for a better approach to medicine, emphasizing the needs of women of all ages, from pediatric gynecology to prepartum care to menopause to end-of-life support. Dr. Probst came to believe that primary care physicians with a comprehensive understanding of gynecology were key.

"In order to do this, gynecologists need access from the best medical and laboratory care that exists," said Dr. Probst. "From modern genetic screening for cancers and pharmacogenetics to accurate bacterial and viral testing to accurate blood testing and state-of-the-art STD screening, women can have excellent care and feel comfortable with a physician that has been there for them for years. Female patients need access to pharmacies that can provide them with medications that are fitted to their individual needs, which may not be offered at most retail pharmacies. They also need access to ambulatory surgical care that is inexpensive, safe, and free of all the hazards of inpatient hospital surgery, such as infections, delays, and expense."

Dr. Probst came to feel that HSI offered the perfect opportunity to begin addressing the issues he had long witnessed in his own practice. As he explained: "HSI offers all of these modalities of patient care and physician support. From ease of ordering to superior testing and centralized payment, all of the needs of both the patient and the physician can be accomplished through one, modern, innovative corporation. By providing women with a wide range of treatment options for most of their needs, they can manage the health care system with ease and comfort and be assured of the best medical and surgical care in the world."

"HSI is keenly focused on developing our Women's Health Platform," said Travis Revelle, Chief Executive Officer of Healthcare Solutions Holdings. "With our unique ability to drive cutting-edge diagnostic testing alongside our innovate pharmacy programs, we are able to deliver a platform that allows physicians to focus on all aspects of women's health. We want to give our OB/GYN partners the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient results."

HSI is a medical service, and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI does not only focus on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery, but also promoting compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc., is headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

