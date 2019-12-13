

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA said it expects earnings to be negatively impacted in the fiscal year 2020 citing an uncertain industrial environment and investments in marketing and advertising. The Management Board approved the planning as well as the outlook for fiscal 2020, which is below the current market expectations for 2020.



The company expects adjusted earnings per preferred share in 2020 to decrease by a mid to high single-digit percentage at constant exchange rates compared to an expected figure of around 5.45 eurosb in fiscal 2019.



The company expects adjusted EBIT margin for 2020 to be around 15 percent compared to an expected EBIT margin of around 16.2 percent in 2019.



For the business units Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care, the company expects good organic sales growth, while growth in the Adhesive Technologies business unit will presumably be impacted by the uncertainty in industrial demand. Overall, Henkel expects on Group level organic sales growth of 0 to 2 percent.



For the current fiscal year 2019, Henkel expects the organic sales development to be about stable.



