

AMSTERDAM - Dutch retail sales growth slowed in October after rising in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail sales climbed 3.9 percent year-on-year in October, after a 4.6 percent rise in September. In August, sales grew 3.1 percent.



The sales volume increased 2.5 percent in October.



Sale of non-food and food stores increased by 4.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, in October.



Online sales surged 11.7 percent in October compared to the same month last year.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the volume of exports grew 7.4 percent year-on-year in October, after a 1.8 percent rise in September.



Imports rose 4.4 percent annually in October, same as seen in the preceding month.



