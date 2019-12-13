

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) announced, in November 2019, Frankfurt Airport recorded almost 5.1 million passengers, a 3.4 percent decrease from last year. The company said the thinned-out winter flight schedule and the two-day strike by Lufthansa cabin staff had a negative impact on passenger numbers. Without the strike effect, passenger traffic would have declined 1.1 percent.



Fraport's executive board chairman, Stefan Schulte, said: 'We expect full-year passenger traffic at Frankfurt to grow at a slightly slower pace than our previous forecast of about two to three percent. We are maintaining our financial outlook for the full year 2019 - backed by the positive financial performance achieved to date in Frankfurt and with our international business.'



